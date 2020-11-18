YOU’RE FIRED! Trump Tweet-Terminates DHS Cybersecurity Chief Chris Krebs

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has “terminated” top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs.

In a pair of tweets, Trump said that Krebs gave a “highly inaccurate” statement about the security of the 2020 presidential election. Trump, who has not yet conceded to president-elect Joe Biden, alleged that there were “massive improprieties and fraud.”

Twitter labeled the president’s tweets with a warning citing the claim about election fraud is disputed.

Krebs, who heads the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has previously said that there is no evidence that the elections were not compromised by foreign interference.

Earlier on Tuesday, Krebs tweeted from his government account, “On allegations that election systems were manipulated, 59 election security experts all agree, “in every case of which we are aware, these claims either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.”

Less than an hour after Trump tweeted about his firing, Krebs took to his personal account.

…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020 — The Krebs Cycle (@C_C_Krebs) November 18, 2020

(AP)