BREAKING: NYC PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO CLOSE TOMORROW

New York City’s entire public school system will shutter on Thursday, Chancellor Richard A. Carranza wrote in an email to school principals, in a worrisome signal that a second wave of the coronavirus has arrived. Schools have been open for in-person instruction for just under eight weeks.

The shutdown – which was prompted by the city reaching a 3 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average – is perhaps the most significant setback for New York’s recovery since the spring, when the city was a global epicenter of the outbreak.

No word on how Yeshivas will respond to the news.

Mayor DeBlasio tweeted the following: “New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution. We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19.”

New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution.



We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 18, 2020

BREAKING: New York City schools to close starting tomorrow amid rising COVID cases — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 18, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)