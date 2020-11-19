WATCH LIVE NOW: Trump Legal Team Outlines “Clear Viable Path To Victory”

President Donald Trump’s legal team are holding a news conference Thursday to describe a “viable path” to challenge Joe Biden’s announced victory.

Among those to appear is Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has made repeated claims that the Nov. 3 election was rigged

Trump tweeted Thursday that the news confernece will show “a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place.”

On Wednesday, Giuliani described at length to a federal judge in Pennsylvania a vast but vague Democratic conspiracy to steal the election that justified the invalidation of hundreds of thousands of votes — enough to flip the state from Biden to Trump.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)