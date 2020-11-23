Biden Names John Kerry For “Envoy for Climate”; Kerry Says “Climate Crisis Is Urgent National Security Threat”

President-Elect Joe Biden announced Monday that former Secretary of State John Kerry has been named as his Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

Kerry, a former Massachusetts senator and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, will sit on the National Security Council. This will be the first time the National Security Council will include an official dedicated to climate change, which the Biden administration said reflects their commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue.

Kerry played a crucial role in negotiating the 2015 Paris climate accord, which President Donald Trump officially pulled out of earlier this year.

Over the summer, Kerry partnered with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, to lead the Biden campaign’s climate coalition.

America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is. I'm proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President's Climate Envoy. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) November 23, 2020

Biden also tapped Alejandro Mayorkas as his Homeland Security secretary, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Jake Sullivan as his national security adviser and Avril Haines as director of national intelligence.

Mayorkas is the first Latino and immigrant picked to head DHS.

