Lakewood Police Investigating “Dead Pig” Placed At Doorstep Of Local Rov

The Lakewood Police Department is actively conducting a bias harassment investigation after a dead pig was found at the home of a local Rov.

The Lakewood Police Department tell YWN that at around 7:00AM on Shabbos morning, police were dispatched to a Treetop Lane home after receiving a call that an unknown person had placed the carcass of a pig at the doorstep of a local Rov. Responding officers and investigators were able to determine that the event had taken place sometime between midnight and 7:00AM.

Lakewood Police, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department as well as several other law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing several leads and hope to bring this to a conclusion very soon.

Chief Gregory H. Meyer would like to remind the public that such acts will not be tolerated.

The Anti-Defamation League denounced whoever left the dead pig behind in a tweet on Saturday.

“This incident is beyond horrifying & should be condemned by all,” the ADL of New York/New Jersey tweeted. “We’re glad @Lakewood_PD is investigating as an ‘apparent bias crime.’ Please share any information with law enforcement so that those responsible can be apprehended.”

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

