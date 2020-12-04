WATCH: Police Use Extreme Force In Arrest Of Four Chareidim In Antwerp

Police arrested a number of Jewish business owners in Antwerp, Belgium after the businessmen were congregating inside a single store and asked to disperse. The owner of the store, an upscale jewelry store that is owned by a prominent member of the Jewish community, had apparently invited his friends in to have a Lechayim to celebrate the engagement of his daughter. The police, noticing the large gathering inside a single location, which was against the Coronavirus regulations of the country entered the store and asked the participants to leave.

According to reports from the scene, a number of those gathered refused to leave and began to scuffle with the police, who used extreme force in order to subdue and arrest a number of those present.

According to a report in BeChadrei Charedim, the businessmen refused arrest, and the police arrested them with extreme force while dozens of people watched and filmed from outside the store.

These arrests came after a number of confrontations between police in the city and the Jewish community took place in recent days. The four people who were arrested were released to house arrest and will need to appear in court at a later date.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)