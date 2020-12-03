WATCH THIS: Trump Team Presents Video Evidence Of “BLATANT” Election Fraud In Georgia

As state officials in Georgia insist that no fraud took place during last month’s election, President Donald Trump’s legal team presented seemingly shocking footage to state senators, which they say reveals blatant cheating.
With Georgia’s counties due to certify their results before noon on Friday, Trump is far from conceding. At a hearing before the State Senate on Thursday, Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked witnesses to present evidence of alleged election fraud to Republican lawmakers, with one video in particular standing out.
The video footage, captured from CCTV cameras inside a counting center at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, purportedly shows staff there retrieving suitcases of ballots from underneath a table and counting them, long after counting had officially been paused and poll workers sent home on election night.
Trump’s team estimated that several thousand ballots could have been counted in the two hours where nobody else was present in the arena.
(Source: RT)
YWN, why do you have to put word BLATANT in quotation marks? This is what you can expect from fake news.
For those that accuse the WAPO, the NYT, CNN of being Fake News, at least get some basic facts right.
The article claims the video is taken long after counting was shut down and the workers were sent home. If true then that claim would be serious. We care about truth because we are American and care about honest elections. This is important. We are willing to consider all sorts of claims that others might not want you to see because we care about truth. But if you lie then you are not trustworthy. If you lie about election fraud you are anti-American. Maybe even a traitor.
So let’s look at the video. The timestamp of the video is from about 11:03 PM on election night. This is important. It is important because we can look at that time to see if the claim that counting was shut down is true or not.
A quick google search reveals an article from 30 days ago after midnight, about two hours after this video would have been taken, that says:
“Fulton County election officials halted counting for two hours and announced that they would stop counting for the night at 10:30 p.m. ET. Then, just after 10:30, officials announced they would instead continue counting Tuesday night”
As such, the video taken at 11:03 PM. would probably be showing the counting continuing or resuming as per the officials announcement.
So, while we are willing to consider anything no matter how outlandish, it has to be true. You can’t lie. Lying about an election, with an intent to overturn it, is anti-American and a traitor to the ideals of this great country.
This is a clear demonstration how Democrats “win” elections.
Nothing to see here, look at that cute squirrel over there 👉🐿