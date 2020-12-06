READ THE LIST: USDA Recall On Some Satmar Meats

Continental Glatt Kosher Meats Corp., doing business as First Choice Kosher Meat & Deli Inc., a Spring Valley, N.Y. firm, is recalling approximately 61,504 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE meat and poultry items were produced on various dates from June 26, 2020, through Nov. 20, 2020, with various sell-by dates ranging from October 2, 2020, through April 18, 2021. [View Labels]

Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8 lb. pieces of “Beef Salami Bulk.”

Boxes containing 12, 1-lb. chubs of “SATMAR Beef Salami SMOKED FLAVOR ADDED.” Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8-lb. pieces of “Chicken Aufschnit.”

Boxes containing 12, 1-lb. chubs of “SATMAR Chicken Aufschnit SMOKED FLAVOR ADDED.”

Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8-lb. pieces of “Chicken Pastrami.”

Boxes containing 12, 1-lb. chubs of “SATMAR Chicken Pastrami SMOKED FLAVORED ADDED.”

Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8-lb. pieces of “Chicken Salami Bulk”

Boxes containing 12, 1-lb. chubs of “SATMAR Chicken Salami Smoke Flavor Added.”

Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8-lb. pieces of “Cooked Turkey Breast.”

Boxes containing 12, 1-lb. chubs of “SATMAR Cooked Turkey Breast.”

Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8-lb. pieces of “Smoked Turkey Breast.”

Boxes containing 12, 1-lb. chubs of “SATMAR Smoked Turkey Breast SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED.”

Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8-lb. pieces of “Turkey Breast Mexican.”

Boxes containing 12, 1-lb. chubs of “SATMAR Turkey Breast Mexican SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED.”

Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8-lb. pieces of “Olive Turkey Breast.”

Boxes containing 12, 1-lb. chubs of “SATMAR Olive Turkey Breast Smoke Flavored Added.” Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8-lb. pieces of “Turkey Delight-Two Tone.”

Boxes containing 12, 1-lb. chubs of “SATMAR Turkey Delight SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED.” Boxes containing 12, 1-lb. chubs of “SATMAR Turkey Pastrami SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED.”

Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8-lb. pieces of “Turkey Pastrami Chubs.”

Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8-lb. pieces of “Turkey Roll.”

Boxes containing 12, 1-lb. chubs of “SATMAR Turkey Roll.”

Bulk boxes containing two, 7-8-lb. pieces of “Turkey Roll Chubs.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40009” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New York.

The problem was discovered when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets alerted FSIS about meat and poultry products produced by Continental Glatt Kosher Meats Corp., without the benefit of federal inspection and bearing the mark of inspection from another establishment without authorization.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)