Flatbush: NYPD Investigating Victim Stabbed On East 21 Street And Avenue P

The NYPD was investigating a stabbing in Flatbush on Sunday evening.

YWN that the NYPD and Flatbush Hatzolah were called at around 5:12PM to East 21 Street between Avenue P and Quentin Road, reporting a victim laying on the floor unconscious. Flatbush Hatzolah Paramedics found the victim in traumatic arrest, who was the victim of a stabbing. He was rushed to nearby Community Hospital with a stab wound to the chest, where he was in critical condition.

The NYPD requested a Level 1 Mobilization response, and Detectives were investigating.

The NYPD tells YWN that they are looking for a white male who fled on foot.

It did not appear that the victim had a name for Tehillim.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)