UPDATE: 4 Hostage Bodies Recovered By IDF Were Found In Jabaliya Terror Tunnel


The IDF has cleared for publication that the bodies of four Israeli hostages recovered from the Gaza Strip last week were found in a Hamas tunnel in the Jabaliya camp. The tunnel, which served as a command center for the terror group, was not reached by the IDF during its initial ground operation in the area.

The bodies of Ron Benjamin, Yitzchak Gelerenter, Amit Buskila, and Shani Louk were discovered hidden inside the tunnel, which was heavily guarded by Hamas fighters. According to the military, the area surrounding the tunnel was also booby-trapped, with a large explosive device planted in an alley close to the tunnel shaft. Fortunately, troops were able to disarm the device before it could cause harm.

The recovery of the bodies was met with clashes above ground as troops pushed into the area. In one incident, Maj. Gal Shabbat HY”D, a 24-year-old company commander in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, was fatally wounded. However, there was no fighting inside the tunnel itself.

