Dozens of Israelis in Quarantine in Dubai

Dozens of Israelis are being sent into quarantine in Dubai after testing positive for COVID-19. The group of Israelis, who flew into Dubai on one of the many daily flights that are now operating between Israel and the UAE, tested positive in Dubai for the virus, sending many other Israelis who shared flights with them, to spend the first two weeks of their long-awaited vacations, in quarantine in Dubai.

In order to alleviate some of the logistical problems that these Israelis now face – many of whom are religious – the Chabad community of Dubai is doing everything it can to make sure that they are comfortable and have kosher food to eat. Rabbi Levi Duchman, the Chabad shaliach in Dubai said that the local team is supporting more than 20 Israelis, but several more might still be unaccounted for. The number of Israelis in quarantine in the city spiked during Chanukah as many Israelis flew to the UAE to escape the possible lockdown that was expected to be imposed in Israel, and due to school vacation.

The Chabad team moved several of the quarantining Israelis, at their request, from the shared government facility into private hotel accommodation. They have also facilitated communication with insurance companies in Israel. “There are strict rules in place and we are doing everything we can to both abide by these measures and help the tourists who need us and make things more comfortable for them,” Rabbi Duchman said. “We’ve been giving them menorahs for Chanukah, helping with kosher food and Shabbat preparations.”

The UAE has been one of the world’s highest testing countries since the outbreak began, 18.8m tests in total, with a death toll of 626. Active cases across the country stand at 22,170. Residents can also now access a free vaccine program developed by China’s Sinopharm.

Direct flights to Dubai began less than a month ago, with Flydubai airline being the first to offer public flights. Israelis began to flock to the city in the thousands during December with the peak coming during Chanukah. So many Israelis have been flying that Flydubai has doubled their daily flights and now offers four flights per day. Arkia and El Al are also offering flights to and from Dubai.

