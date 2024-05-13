WATCH: PM Netanyahu: “It’s Either Us Or The Monsters Of Hamas”

The state’s Yom HaZikaron memorial for the fallen soldiers of Israel’s wars began on Monday at 11:02 a.m. at the Har Herzl military cemetery after a two-minute silence.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said: “Everyone who fought for the defense of the country, everyone who crossed the border into enemy territory recognizes this light – the light of home that instills in us the deveikut of the goal. This is the light of 25,000 fallen ones of Israel’s wars that light our way. At the beginning of the current war that began with the terrible massacre, we knew countless acts of sacrifice, stories of heroism and expressions of mutual responsibility that will be remembered for generations.”

“In the IDF units,Israel Police’s standby units, Shin Bet, Fire and Rescue, and medical forces, and ordinary citizens – they all came out with courage to protect the home of all of us.”

“Our national home is standing, the country is standing – and it is standing due to them. But at the same time, the grief is terrible and heartbreaking. Dear families, our loved ones who fell in the battle and all of Israel’s battles – they represent eternal values. It’s either us, Israel – or them, the monsters of Hamas. It’s either our existence, freedom, security and prosperity – or massacre, rape and subjection.”

“We are determined to win this struggle. But the price we pay, the price paid by the generations before us, is very heavy. There is no balm – there is life, but the wound remains until the end of life. Our war of independence is not over yet, it continues during these days.”

“We are determined to win the fight. We exacted a heavy price from the enemy for its barbaric acts. We will realize all the goals of victory, especially the return of all our hostages home. The victory, b’ezrat Hashem, will guarantee our existence and our future.

“Is there a balm for the personal pain that cuts through the flesh? The real answer is no. There is no balm, there is life, but the wound remains until the end of life.”

“But is it possible to relieve the pain at the national level? The answer is yes. Guaranteeing the existence of the State of Israel, guaranteeing the eternity of Israel. With all the pain and sorrow, we changed the fate of our people with the establishment of the state and today the sword of David is in our hands and we are fighting our enemies back.”

