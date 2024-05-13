4 IDF Soldiers Injured By Anti-Tank Missiles, Suicide Drones Explode In Beit Hillel

The Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon launched two anti-tank missiles early Monday afternoon at Yiftach in northern Israel, injuring four soldiers, one moderately and three lightly.

“Following the warnings that were activated in the north of the country, two anti-tank missiles from Lebanon fell in the Yiftach area,” the IDF spokesperson said. “Three IDF soldiers were lightly injured and one soldier was moderately injured. The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment. Their families were informed.”

“In addition, a short time ago, a drone from Lebanon fell in the Zarit area. There are no casualties.”

Earlier on Monday, at 6:21 a.m., two suicide drones exploded near the Beit Hillel yishuv in northern Israel. No siren was sounded beforehand.

The IDF spokesperson stated shortly afterward: “Two drones earlier today penetrated Israeli territory from Lebanon and exploded in the Beit Hillel area. As a result of the explosion, a fire broke out that was extinguished shortly afterward. There are no casualties. The incident is being investigated.”

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for both attacks, claiming that they scored direct hits on military posts near Beit Hillel and Yiftach.

