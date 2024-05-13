Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

4 IDF Soldiers Injured By Anti-Tank Missiles, Suicide Drones Explode In Beit Hillel


The Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon launched two anti-tank missiles early Monday afternoon at Yiftach in northern Israel, injuring four soldiers, one moderately and three lightly.

“Following the warnings that were activated in the north of the country, two anti-tank missiles from Lebanon fell in the Yiftach area,” the IDF spokesperson said. “Three IDF soldiers were lightly injured and one soldier was moderately injured. The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment. Their families were informed.”

“In addition, a short time ago, a drone from Lebanon fell in the Zarit area. There are no casualties.”

Earlier on Monday, at 6:21 a.m., two suicide drones exploded near the Beit Hillel yishuv in northern Israel. No siren was sounded beforehand.

The IDF spokesperson stated shortly afterward: “Two drones earlier today penetrated Israeli territory from Lebanon and exploded in the Beit Hillel area. As a result of the explosion, a fire broke out that was extinguished shortly afterward. There are no casualties. The incident is being investigated.”

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for both attacks, claiming that they scored direct hits on military posts near Beit Hillel and Yiftach.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Blinken Urges Post-War Plan From Israel: “We Want To Make Sure Hamas Can’t Govern Gaza Again”

NUTJOB: Candance Owens Pushes Conspiracy Theory That Pro-Israel AIPAC Had JFK Assassinated

RARE PHOTO: Why Did Prime Minister Netanyahu Put On Tefillin?

Border Police Shocked At What They Found In An Ambulance [SEE VIDEOS]

Bribery? Biden Offers Israel Intel Info On Sinwar’s Location If Rafah Op Is Halted

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network