EVEN LIBS KNOW IT: CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Slams Trump Indictment As Politically Motivated

CNN host Fareed Zakaria expressed his skepticism over the criminal charges brought against former President Donald Trump in New York City, calling them “politically motivated” on this week’s broadcast of “GPS Sunday”.

Zakaria noted that Trump is currently leading in most swing states, and while polls may not always be accurate, they have historically underestimated Trump’s support. He doubts there are many “shy Biden voters” remaining.

Zakaria observed that Republicans are uniting behind Trump, with primary opposition largely fading away. He believes the ongoing trials against Trump will only galvanize his base, who see him as a martyr, and potentially even garner sympathy from the broader public who question the motivations behind the prosecution.

“I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump,” Zakaria said, citing a CNN poll showing a majority of Americans doubt Trump will receive a fair trial.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)