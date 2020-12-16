HATE IN QUEENS: Anti-Semitic Slurs Found On Home In Forest Hills [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Hate has come to Forest Hills, Queens in the worst possible way. Avi Cyperstein, candidate for city council (D-29) took action at a local hate crime.

At 10:25 a.m. this morning New York State Assembly Member Daniel Rosenthal (D-27) was contacted by a Forest Hills resident via social media of vulgar anti-Semitic graffiti on a neighborhood fence. On arrival just a few short minutes later, Rosenthal became aware that the homeowner had not been made aware and that NYPD was not alerted. When the homeowners departed at 10:15 a.m. there was no sign of damage.

Within minutes Avi Cyperstein was with the homeowners long with the local 112th Precinct.

The homeowners were distraught, “We are extremely upset and distressed by these circumstances. My father recently passed; this had been his home.” The homeowners were bothered by their home being used to spread anti-Semitic messages. “It disturbs us to know that our home was used to disseminate hate,” explained the homeowner.

The NYPD’s Bias Unit, Evidence Collection Unit and investigators arrived and spoke with Cyperstein who described the situation.

Eli Love, a member of Chaveirim of Queens, a local volunteer-based assistance crew, joined Cyperstein at a local hardware store, Safehouse Locksmith, where the owner, Michael khiyayev agreed to donate materials to remove the despicable wording, once cleared by the NYPD. By 2:00 p.m. the hatred was removed, but the pain is ever so fresh.

Cyperstein commented, “There is no room for hate of any kind in Queens. There is no acceptance for vandalism at any level. It is most disturbing to see property being defaced. I call upon our community to stand up against hatred and prejudice like the unfortunate circumstances that unfolded in Forest Hill today. I am so proud of the swift response by the NYPD, Shmira, and Chaverim volunteers. I am a “doer” not a laker, and I am running for NYC Council to get things done.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)