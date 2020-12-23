Peleg Protestors Surround Car of IDF Commander Who Brandishes Gun At Them

The IDF Commander of military’s ground forces, Major-General Yoel Strick, was surrounded by members of the Peleg Yerushalmi who were protesting near the String Bridge at the entrance to Yerushalayim today. The protesters surrounded Strick’s car and made him feel uncomfortable to the extent that he pulled out his weapon and brandished it at the protesters. He was eventually rescued by the Israel Police Special Patrol Unit (Yassam).

According to a statement made by the police, officers spotted protesters surrounding a military vehicle and attacking it. Officers immediately swung into action and extricated the vehicle from the crowd of protesters and the driver continued on his way. “The police will continue to allow the freedom of expression and the right to protest. However, we will not allow gross disturbances of the peace and violence.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit publicized a statement stating that the Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi “condemns the wild and unrestrained actions taken against the commander of the IDF’s ground forces today in Yerushalayim. The Chief of Staff condemns any act of violence perpetrated against any person wearing a uniform, who are working tirelessly to protect the citizens of Israel. Major-General Yoel Strick has been working for decades to protect all the residents and citizens of Israel, including those citizens who come from the sub-division of society that attacked him today.”

More than 1,000 members of the Peleg Yerushalmi participated in the protest that blocked the roads in and around the entrance to the city. Police utilized crowd dispersing tactics to attempt to disperse the protesters.

According to the police, two officers were injured after bottles were thrown at security forces by the protesters. Two protesters were arrested.

