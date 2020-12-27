Peleg Protests Shut Down Bnei Brak; Police Use Water Canons And Horses, Multiple Arrests Made [VIDEOS]

The Peleg Yerushalmi is protesting in Bnei Brak on Sunday evening.

Highway 4 is totally shut near “Coca Cola”, as hundreds protest the arrest of a Yeshiva Bochur last week who refused to go to the draft office to get his deferment. His father is a Magid Shiur in a Peleg-affiliated Yeshiva.

Police have brought in water canons and police horses to try and disperse the protesters.

The entire Bnei Brak is in gridlock now due to the protests.

Arrests are reportedly underway.

VIDEOS VIA שמעון ברוך ידיעות מהשטח בטלגרם / מחאות החרדים הקיצוניים / בני ברקים

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)