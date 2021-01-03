MUST LISTEN – LEAKED TRUMP PHONE CALL

President Donald Trump, in a rambling, unprecedented hour-long call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Saturday night, pressured him to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn his defeat in the Joe Biden in the southern state.

‘So look. All I want to do is this – I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,’ Trump said during the leaked call, which was obtained by The Washington Post and released, in part, on Sunday.

The recording of the conversation depicts a desperate president berating Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to do anything to change the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)