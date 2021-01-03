MUST LISTEN – LEAKED TRUMP PHONE CALL

President Donald Trump, in a rambling, unprecedented hour-long call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Saturday night, pressured him to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn his defeat in the Joe Biden in the southern state.
‘So look. All I want to do is this – I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,’ Trump said during the leaked call, which was obtained by The Washington Post and released, in part, on Sunday.
The recording of the conversation depicts a desperate president berating Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to do anything to change the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.
Nothing different than any of Trump’s previous claims of voter fraud.
It is beyond pathetic how, in this country, of all places, the election was stolen from President Trump.
Can’t wait to see how this one plays out
President is on the mark and so correct:- This is 100% Criminal, and all these miscreants mist be sent to prison, at least 1 year for each vote they rigged.
Trump is a sick and vile man. Boruch Hashem he lost the election. Hodu LaHeshem Ki Tov. Thank you Hashem! Trump is a threat to the country. He is a threat to democracy. He is wreaking the Republican party. Raffsperger is a hero. Raffsperger is a true moral conservative. Cruz and Hawley are hypocritical frauds. They will be remembered as feckless political hacks. Trump’s actions will likely cost the Republicans the two senate seats in Georgia but Trump couldn’t care less. The man is ill. A few more days and this horrible man will be gone.
Why would an honest news agency post an edited 4 minutes version of an hour long phone call which you took from a far left website??
Everyone knows senile Biden lost miserably in all the states which did not suddenly shut down counting when they saw at night that Trump is winning. Biden who was never popular and won record low number of counties did not win this election. If you have no common sense, statistics (as well as video footage, witnesses, forensic evidence) prove that it is impossible.
What would he get by flipping one state
It doesn’t make any sense
At this point, the 12 GOP senators who have indicated they will “challenge” electors from several swing states would ordinarily realize this guy is truly insane and find a graceful way of reversing their decisions. However, the fear of his Tweet retribution will override whatever scintilla of spine and principle they may have ever had. Especially Cruz who still supported this cholera even after the Trumkopf accused his father of being part of the JFK assassination and then posting a vile photo of his wife. Sorry, but even for yidden, is moving a brass plaque on an office from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim worth supporting this cholera?
Raffensperger, a Trump supporter, conducted TWO recounts, a hand recount and a machine recount. The differences between the recount tallies and the original tally were tiny and explanable by things like Republican election judges in two counties forgetting to upload data. There has probably never been a state in which the results have been so thoroughly confirmed.
This tape confirms what I have been saying since election day: The person who tried to commit election fraud and steal the election was Donald Trump. Were Trump not leaving office in 17 days he would probably be impeached again and this time there might be enough Republicans sufficiently outraged to remove him from office. Hopefully this will convince voters in Georgia to vote for the Democrats in Tuesday’s runoff as the two crooked Republicans have been supporting Trump on every step of the way in his attempt to steal the election.
This guy is toast now. I really wish he hadn’t done this.
I am sickened and disappointed that Yeshiva World News would post such a ridiculous fake news article. A poor rendition of President Trump’s voice. And he such a friend of Israel and the Jewish people. You should be ashamed!
I think most readers of this site are wise enough to know not to trust anything the president says. Sad, yet here we are.
Yes many of us here in Boro park are coming to the rescue on Jan6 in Washington. We are coming to join our fellow American patriots just as we did not long ago with our car caravans from Brooklyn Monsey and Lakewood. We must come out by the millions to show our strong support for Trump. If the democRATs are allowed to take over all our yeshivas will close.
Scary! How could he?
הקנאה והתורה והכבוד מוציאים את האדם מן העולם
Read it and weep.
“…TO DO ANYTHING [insinuating, obviously, that the president was encouraging illegal maneuvers as well] to change the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.” Lies. I obviously haven’t heard the full version, but at no point in this sweetly cut recording does the president encourage anything untoward whatsoever.
The president’s apparently baseless insistence (in the face of opposing insistence by men who could probably be presumed to know more about the matter) did sound quite illogical and immature. However, those insistences were merely an attempt to get them to accept his version of events — which he certainly seems to believe with all his heart.
Additionally, the cuts in the recording disgust me, it is extremely likely that the full recording — with the complete back and forth from the other gentlemen on the call — would make the president sound far more mature and logical.
YWN — I was hoping this was another AP hit piece, and I was disappointed that this is actually an original YWN article.
How much lower can this lying, thieving disgusting lame duck go?
It is time to imprison him.
Anyone who is still a follower needs their head examined.
Hey Ted Cruz here’s the evidence of election interference you were looking for!
A vicious criminal intent on destroying the Constitution of the United States. Worse than anything Nixon did. Further corruption unparalleled in the history of the country.
What exactly did the president say wrong?!
He spoke the facts
Listen carefully to this cut and paste call. It is clear even in the fake news edit that the president is asking Raffensperger et al to certify the legality of the vote. He doesn’t want his ‘fellow republicans’ to go to jail.
Jason Miller
@JasonMillerinDC
· 3h
“They published 4 minutes and 31 seconds – where is the other 35 minutes? @GaSecofState Raffensperger is a political hack who doesn’t care about election integrity, nor does he care about telling the entire story. Release the full tape!” – Jason Miller, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor
FULL VIDEO – LETS SEE YWN POST IT!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/politics/audio-trumps-full-jan-2-call-with-ga-secretary-of-state/2021/01/03/3f9426f4-7937-4718-8a8e-9d6052001991_video.html
Lol u lost get over it mr president love u but be real u lost next… maybe run in 2024?
Someones desperate…😂
That’s only 4 minutes. I listened to an hour of the great deal maker claiming he won by hundreds of thousands of votes pleading with the Georgia election officials to find him 11780 votes, one vote more than Biden’s margin. Avrahoms pleading with Hashem to save Sdom mas much more convincing than Trump’s please for overturning the election results.
He may be able to pardon himself, but Georgia can still prosecute him and his lawyer on the call Cleta Mitchell could face disbarment.
If there are fraudulent votes, then there is NOTHING wrong with finding them and bringing them to surface. Trump said to find them, not make them up. Thank you Trump!