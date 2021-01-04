TRAGEDY: Young Child R”L Struck & Killed By Vehicle In Front Of Yeshiva On 67 Street Near Boro Park

Tragedy unfolded in Bensonhurst this morning, when a young child was R”L struck and killed as he arrived to Yeshiva.

Sources tell YWN that two children were struck by the vehicle as they were being dropped off at Yeshiva K’Tana of Bensonhurst on 67 Street.

Boro Park Hatzolah rushed to the scene, where they found one child in grave condition. Paramedics did all they could to save his life, but were unfortunately unsuccessful. Misaskim was on the scene and dealing with Kavod Hames.

The second child was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

Sources tell YWN that the vehicle had initially left the scene, although it appears he may not have known he had struck the child. He was contacted and returned to the scene.

The NYPD is on the scene conducting an investigation.

Additional information will be published when it is cleared for publication.

