WATCH LIVE: Joint Session of Congress RESUMES Electoral College Count After Capitol Lockdown

Lawmakers have return to the Capitol to continue the counting of Electoral College votes, hours after a mob of angry rioters overran the building and sent members of Congress fleeing in the most brazen assault on the pillars of American democracy in modern history.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed to resume the interrupted proceedings Wednesday evening. Senators returned to the Capitol under heavy guard, carrying with them the certificates of electoral votes that were rescued from rioters who broke into the chamber earlier in the day.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)