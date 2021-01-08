Shaarei Tzedek VP: “Rise In No. Of Chareidi Patients, The Worst Is Ahead Of Us”

Dr. Sefi Mendelowitz, the vice president of Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem, told Kikar H’Shabbos on Thursday that there has been an increase in the number of Chareidi coronavirus patients admitted to the hospital in recent days.

“But there’s room for optimism because fortunately the Chareidim have heeded the call of the Gedolei HaDor and medical professionals and are being vaccinated,” he added.

Dr. Mendelowitz said that Shaarei Tzedek was in a similar situation of overflowing coronavirus wards about half a year ago (during the 2nd wave), but that was ten days before a lockdown was implemented. “Now we’re in the same situation two days before the lockdown and unfortunately the worst is still ahead of us, until the lockdown will take effect,” he said.

Hospitals throughout Israel are postponing elective surgeries and procedures as coronavirus admissions continue to soar.

Israel is entering a full lockdown on Thursday at midnight in an effort to stem the rising infection rate.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)