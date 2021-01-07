WATCH THIS: “Aaron From Brooklyn” Gave Interview During Violence From Inside The U.S. Capitol

See the attached video, where “Aaron from Brooklyn” gave an interview during the violent takeover at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Aaron says that the “election was stolen and we were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted from Trump. I think it was 85 million”.

He also says that New York was “stolen”.

He tells House members not to “be afraid”.

“They should get the courage to do their duty, to examine the fraud and maybe delay the election. I don’t know what to do. We have a Constitution. We don’t rewrite the law due to COVID.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)