Capitol Police Officer Dies From Injuries After Clashing With Pro-Trump Mob

A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday after being injured in clashes with pro-Trump rioters in the Capitol the day before.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured while physically engaging with protesters Wednesday and returned to his division office, where he collapsed, Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital, where he died about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sicknick, who joined the Capitol Police in 2008, is the fifth person to die from Wednesday’s violent clash in Washington. His death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, the statement said, as well as the Capitol Police and federal agencies.

Sicknick most recently served in the Capitol Police department’s first responder’s unit, the statement said.

Capitol Police fatally shot an Air Force veteran and ardent Trump supporter who was part of the mob that made it into the building. Three other people died in “medical emergencies” after the riot, officials said. Capitol Police officials, however, have not released many details about the circumstances of these other deaths.

