CHRISTIE TURNS ON TRUMP: If Trump’s Actions Aren’t Impeachable, ‘Then I Don’t Really Know What Is’ [SEE THE VIDEO]

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a former U.S. Attorney and Trump ally turned on the President on Sunday and said he believed the President’s actions before supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week amounted to an “impeachable offense.”
Christie told ABC that Republicans in Congress would have to “vote their conscience” if an impeachment article is brought forward and “look at what happened.”
“What we had was an incitement to riot at the United States Capitol. We have people killed, and to me there’s not a whole lot of question here,” said Christie.
“I think if inciting to insurrection isn’t [an impeachable offense], I don’t really know what it is,” he said.
Alright, alright, baby Christie… nice posturing for 2024… you ain’t getting elected — the party can see right through you, you traitorous, treasonous, back-stabbing double-talker. You grate on my nerves more than Chuckie McDuckie does — and that’s saying something. Always side with the guy on top, right? Disgusting. Nauseating. Certainly incitement to insurrection is impeachable; the president, interestingly enough, did not incite anyone to insurrection, however. Keep your fat mouth shut and go back to your mask videos; those were actually helping people.
He turned on Trump months ago (if not years ago)
Christie is the classic case of a RINO
Where was this slob when our cities were looted by democRATs.
Hay Christie:- If Bridgegate wasn’t incitement, then what is? You need to be impeached for Bridgegate, so you Christie shut-up & get lost.
This guy is the biggest fraud out there. I’m just surprised Trump didn’t see right through him sooner. He loves to make headlines with his outrageous statements, but he’s silent when anything happens on the other side. This guy has no chance in 2024, so he’s just wasting his time.