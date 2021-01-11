FBI BULLETIN: Armed Protests Planned At 50 State Capitols, Group Calls To Storm Government Buildings If Trump Removed

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” according to an FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News.

“An identified armed group intends to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January. They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur.”

The group is calling for “storming” state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Trump is removed prior to Inauguration Day.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)