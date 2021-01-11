NYPD Investigating Officer Who May have Attended U.S. Capitol Riots

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Monday said that an IAB investigation is underway into an allegation that a member of the NYPD was at the fatal riots at the US Capitol last week.

“I can tell you that there is one investigation that is active on one member,” Shea said on NY1 Monday morning. “There is no name yet released because we don’t know yet if it’s true or not, but I can tell you that anyone committing crimes certainly would have a very short shelf life with the NYPD.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)