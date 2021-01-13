House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Says Riots Were NOT Caused By Antifa [SEE THE VIDEO]

Congressman Kevin McCarthy spoke on the House floor this morning ahead of a vote to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection.

House Republican Leader McCarthy made the case against impeachment, saying that a vote to impeach will further divide the nation and fan the flames of partisan division at a time when unity is needed.

In his remarks McCarty made a big statement: “Some say the riots were caused by Antifa. There is absolutely no evidence of that. And conservatives should be the first to say so. Conservatives also know that the only thing that stops mob violence is to meet it with ‘force, rooted in justice and backed by moral courage.’ And last week, we saw mob violence met by courage, sacrifice, and heroism from the brave men and women who protect this institution every day.”

(AP)

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)