Former Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, after receiving the second vaccination.

He is reportedly home and feeling good with no symptoms.

Rabbi Lau received the second dose of the vaccine but was apparently infected prior to receiving it.

His name for Tehillim is ישראל מאיר בן חיה.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)