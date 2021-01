Hagaon HaRav Yitzchok Scheiner, the Rosh Yeshiva of Kaminetz, and member of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rosh Yeshiva is currently at home and in stable condition.

Please be Mispallel for the 98-year-old Rosh Yeshiva.

His name for Tehillim is Yitzchok Aryeh ben Perel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)