Democrats Propose Bill to Raise Minimum Wage to $15 by 2025

House and Senate Democrats introduce legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025, according to an emailed statement.

After 2025, the bill would require the federal minimum wage be indexed to inflation. The measure would also phase out the wages below the minimum for tipped workers, youth workers and workers with disabilities.

Sponsors of the bill include House Education and Labor Committee Chair Bobby Scott and Bernie Sanders, incoming Senate Budget Committee chair.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)