Williamsburg: Suspect Armed With Knife Arrested After Assaulting Jews On Lee Avenue [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A man was arrested after randomly assaulting Jews in the heart of Williamsburg’s Hasidic community.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon at 2:30PM, when the suspect punched two Hasidic men walking on Lee Avenue near Rutledge Street. No words were exchanged prior to the attack.

A crowd began chasing the suspect, and Williamsburg Shomrim arrived in seconds.

The man was apprehended at Penn Street near Marcy Avenue as the NYPD arrived, and was taken into custody.

Williamsburg Hatzolah responded to evaluate both victims. Thankfully, they were not seriously injured.

Sources tell YWN that a knife was found on the suspect’s possession when police searched him.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)