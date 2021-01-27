Headlines & Breaking NewsUS & World NewsYWN Videos Of Interest MUST WATCH: Schumer Calls Senator Dick Durbin “YOSSEL” January 26, 2021 7:25 pm 2 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls Senator Dick Durbin ‘Yosel’ due to his middle name being Joseph. “Yosel, as they say in Brooklyn.” https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/WhatsApp-Video-2021-01-26-at-6.42.29-PM.mp4 Get email updates from Yeshiva World
Keep destroying America and Israel,Schumer. And if we Anerican Jews end up with an American holocaust we will know it’s the secular JINOs who caused it just as in Europe brought upon by assimilation of the reform JINOs.
שם רשעים ירקב – schumer