MUST WATCH: Schumer Calls Senator Dick Durbin “YOSSEL”

2
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls Senator Dick Durbin ‘Yosel’ due to his middle name being Joseph. “Yosel, as they say in Brooklyn.”


2 COMMENTS

  1. Keep destroying America and Israel,Schumer. And if we Anerican Jews end up with an American holocaust we will know it’s the secular JINOs who caused it just as in Europe brought upon by assimilation of the reform JINOs.