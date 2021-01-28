Tu B’Shevat At Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky’s House [PHOTOS]

On Wednesday night, Erev Tu b’Shevat, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky received a platter of fruit from the best of Israel’s produce.

The platter came from HaRav Binyamin Krishner, one of Reb Chaim’s talmidim. HaRav Krishner used to bring the platter to the late Posek HaDor Hagaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv each year on the eve of Tu B’Shevat. Since Rabbi Elyashiv’s passing, HaRav Krishner has brought the platter to Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky.

The Gadol HaDor received the platter with joy and cited the teachings of the Magen Avraham who says that it is customary to eat fruit on Tu B’Shevat.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)