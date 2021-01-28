HORRIFYING: Fringe Youth Stab 2 Yeshiva Bochurim In Modiin Illit

Two yeshivah bochurim were stabbed during a violent confrontation by fringe youth in Yeshivas Knesses HaGedolah – Rav Hillel in Modiin Illit on Wednesday evening.

The fight reportedly began due to the presence of a “pirate” wedding hall in the building under the yeshivah which operates contrary to current health regulations. Bochurim from the yeshivah apparently rebuked the workers for acting in violation of regulations. The waiters, who were reportedly “fringe youth” from the city, subsequently went up to the yeshivah and began physically attacking the bochurim, with one of them stabbing two bochurim.

One of the bochurim was slightly wounded on his hand and another bochur sustained slight to moderate wounds after being stabbed in the back.

A witness to the scene told B’Chadrei Chareidim: “They [the waiters] were out for action. The bochurim didn’t do anything except criticize them and the waiters stabbed them. It was very frightening.”

Police and emergency services were called to the scene. The police have opened an investigation into the incident.

