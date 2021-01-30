Motzei Shabbos News Roundup From Israel

One of the people to die as a result of the coronavirus was a 2-month-old baby who passed away while hospitalized in the ICU for children and infants in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. The infant was on a respirator for the past three weeks in serious condition. The infant was suffering from a variety of illnesses and had undergone a complex surgery just after being born.

On Motzei Shabbos, police dispersed a party that was being held in a private home in the Malcha neighborhood of Jerusalem. Dozens of people were participating in the party which was held in direct violation of the COVID-19 regulations. those present attempted to flee or hide when the police arrived, some even fought with police officers. One 22-year-old participant was arrested for attacking an officer. To make matters worse, the organizer of the party, a 29-year-old woman, is positive for having Corona. She will be brought in for interrogation once she finishes her period of isolation. Dozens of fines were issued by the police to participants.

According to Indian media, a terror organization called Jaish-ul-Hind, believed to be affiliated with Iran, has taken responsibility for Friday’s attack near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. An explosion occurred near the embassy, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday. There were no casualties in the incident, and no damage was caused to the embassy building, the Foreign Ministry said.

Hundreds of people protested outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem as part of the Black Flags weekly protests. Additional protesters were present outside of the Prime Minister’s personal home in Cesaria. This is the 32nd consecutive week of the protest.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire began in an apartment building on Borochov Street in Nahariya. United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulances team treated the injured who were all in light condition. While an official report has not yet been issued, initial reports by police and the fire department are pointing to the cause of the fire being arson. Firefighters evacuated nine people from the building, extinguished the flames, and dispersed the smoke.

The United Arab Emirates has announced that trade revenue between Israel and Dubai over the past five months has reached more than 1 billion Dirham, or approximately 900,000,000 NIS.

Israir Airlines announced that their emergency extraction flight that was planned to bring home Israelis stranded in Europe due to the closure of Ben Gurion Airport that was scheduled to take place tomorrow, will be delayed by 24 hours. The delay has been caused by the delay in the planned cabinet meeting that was supposed to give the green light to the emergency flight and to discuss a committee that would deal with extraordinary cases of people wanting to return to Israel. The plane is now scheduled to depart on Monday and return the same day with those eligible to enter.

A 35-year-old man was seriously injured when a steel door fell on him near a construction site located on G’dud Ha’Ivri Street in Tel Aviv. United Hatzalah volunteers and MDA ambulance teams treated the man and evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital in the city. The man was sedated and intubated and was suffering from a serious head injury.

