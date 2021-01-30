GRIM NUMBERS: 355 People Niftar In Eretz Yisroel From COVID Last Week

Heath officials in Israel says that people R”L died over the weekend. 6,435 Israelis tested positive for the virus on Friday, and as of Motzei Shabbos, another 1,538 tested positive over the course of Shabbos.

Over the past week, 355 people died from the virus in Israel, and the total fatality rate in the country since last March as a result of the virus stands at 4,738.

There are currently 1,173 people hospitalized in serious condition in Israel. Among them are 332 people who are on respirators.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)