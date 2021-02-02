7:30PM NEWS: NYC Area To Get Another Few Inches, Strong Winds; See How To Track The Plows

Central Park has seen more than 18 inches accumulate by 7 p.m. (including 8 inches in just six hours), making this nor’easter one of the top 10 snowstorms in New York City history. But WCBS Chief Meteorologist Craig Allen says even though it looks like the storm is over, more snow is actually on the way.

Allen says the heaviest pounding of snow is winding down, but it will continue through Tuesday. Several areas will still get a couple of more inches.

Strong 40-50MPH winds are expected through the night, and power outages can be expected in various locations.

Snow drifts of 2-4′ can be expected.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 snowplows were out in full force Monday, trying to keep New York City roads clear.

New Yorkers can track the progress of the city’s snowplows, and even see when the last time their street was cleared via an interactive map.

See when your street was last plowed and salted by visiting, plownyc.cityofnewyork.us/plownyc/.

