GOOD NEWS: No More Cellular “Dead Zones” On Palisades Parkway

For those using the Palisades Parkway between Orange County and Rockland Counties, the cell phone “dead zones” have not only been an inconvenience, but dangerous. Many people have needed to reach Hatzolah, Police or other emergency assistance. and have been unable to make the calls.

But that is era thankfully over.

NY Senator James Skoufis announced the good news on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

“No more dead-zone while driving past Bear Mountain on most of the Palisades Parkway! I’m delighted to announce that construction has been completed for two cell phone towers in the notorious dead-zone on the PIP between Orange and Rockland counties”, Skoufis wrote.

“My thanks to Verizon for doing the right thing for our residents and EMS by expediting this project. Thousands of New Yorkers continue to drive through this previous dead-zone and these improvements will undoubtedly help keep residents and visitors safe, as well as make EMS services more accessible around Bear Mountain.”

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)