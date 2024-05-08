Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

SEE THE VIDEOS: US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew Visits Leading Gedolim In Bnei Brak, Says “The War Is Very Unpopular In America”


Jack Lew, who was confirmed as the US Ambassador to Israel at the end of October, visited a number of Gedolim in Bnei Brak on Wednesday.

He was accompanied on some of the visits by UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus.

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau spoke to Lew, who is Shomer Shabbos, about how Am Yisrael differs from other nations. Pindrus then turned to the Rosh Yeshivah and said: “Because he’s a frum Jew, he understands this.” The Rosh Yeshivah answered: “It’s obvious. I saw it in his eyes.”

In his comments, Lew told HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch that the war in Gaza is “very unpopular” in the United States.

“Since October 7, I think the world has seen that for most of his life, Joe Biden is a Zionist. He believes in Israel and believes in the need for a Jewish homeland. Since October 7, the world has seen how he responds to tragedy,” he added.

“It’s not easy because it’s a very hard war and it’s not a very popular war in the United States — very unpopular,” Lew said. “He’s trying to make his positions clear while being able to continue to help Israel accomplish what it needs to accomplish — and when he needs to, saying when he thinks Israel needs to do some things differently — as friends must.”

At the home of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Lew spoke to the Rosh Yeshivah, who speaks fluent English, privately.
Shuki Lehrer
At the home of HaGaon HaRav Dov Povarsky. The Rosh Yeshivah told Lew: “We are full of appreciation to the United States for standing up to Israel.” Lew expressed his displeasure at the increase in antisemitism in the US and said that this is a difficult time for the United States and he hopes it will end soon. (Photo: Shuki Lehrer)
At the home of HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, who also expressed his appreciation to the US.
Photo: Shuki Lehrer
At the home of HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Machpoud.
Photo: Shuki Lehrer

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DOPE: Israel Hating UN Official Duped by Satirical “Chief Rabbi of Gaza” Into Agreeing to Speak at Anti-Israel Event

CRYBABIES: Hunger-Striking Princeton Protestors Moan That Nobody Is Monitoring Their Health [SEE THE VIDEOS]

3 DAYS AFTER 4 SOLDIERS KILLED: Biden Forces Israel To Reopen Kerem Shalom Crossing

US CONFIRMS: Biden Admin Paused Arms Sales To Israel, Hid It From Congress

GROUNDBREAKING: Roshei Yeshiva Unveil New Steps Being Taken to Address Shidduch Crisis

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network