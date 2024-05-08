SEE THE VIDEOS: US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew Visits Leading Gedolim In Bnei Brak, Says “The War Is Very Unpopular In America”

Jack Lew, who was confirmed as the US Ambassador to Israel at the end of October, visited a number of Gedolim in Bnei Brak on Wednesday.

He was accompanied on some of the visits by UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus.

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau spoke to Lew, who is Shomer Shabbos, about how Am Yisrael differs from other nations. Pindrus then turned to the Rosh Yeshivah and said: “Because he’s a frum Jew, he understands this.” The Rosh Yeshivah answered: “It’s obvious. I saw it in his eyes.”

In his comments, Lew told HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch that the war in Gaza is “very unpopular” in the United States.

“Since October 7, I think the world has seen that for most of his life, Joe Biden is a Zionist. He believes in Israel and believes in the need for a Jewish homeland. Since October 7, the world has seen how he responds to tragedy,” he added.

“It’s not easy because it’s a very hard war and it’s not a very popular war in the United States — very unpopular,” Lew said. “He’s trying to make his positions clear while being able to continue to help Israel accomplish what it needs to accomplish — and when he needs to, saying when he thinks Israel needs to do some things differently — as friends must.”

