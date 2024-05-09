Trump: “Biden Stands With Hamas, Leading World To World War III”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump excoriated US President Joe Biden for his comments to CNN on Wednesday that he will halt arms shipments to Israel if it launches a full-scale invasion of Rafah.

“Crooked Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just said he will withhold weapons from Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas Terrorists in Gaza,” he wrote on his Truth Social account.

“Hamas murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and are still holding Americans hostage, if the hostages are still alive.”

“Yet Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses, because his donors are funding them.”

“Biden is weak, corrupt, and leading the world straight into World War III.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)