Senior Israeli Official: “US Arms Delay Will Force Change In Gaza War Plan”


A senior Israeli official said that US President Biden’s comments that he will halt arms shipments to Israel if it conquers Rafah will harm Israel’s operational plans for the war in Gaza, Kan News reported on Thursday morning.

The official added that it may also lead Israel to begin managing an “arms economy” and be forced to conserve ammunition.

On the other hand, another senior Israeli official said on Thursday that Israel has enough ammunition to conquer Rafah even without US aid.

Channel 12 reporter Amit Segal quoted the official: “We have enough means to enter Rafah and conquer it even without US aid. Rafah will be occupied in any case.”

“The main problem is the message it sends to Hezbollah and Iran, that Israel will seemingly lack enough arms for a confrontation in the north. Biden made a grave mistake, both morally and politically.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



