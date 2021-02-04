Israel: Thousands of Infants Infected With COVID In The Last Two Months

Since the beginning of the “third wave” in Israel, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of infants who have contracted the Coronavirus in Israel. While it hasn’t been proven, it appears as if this is due to the various mutated strains of the virus that have entered the country.

According to reports in the Israeli media, the total number of infants who had contracted the virus as of November was 300. In December that number jumped to 1,526. In January, the number spiked even further and reached a total of more than 5,000.

Currently, Israel’s Health Ministry is worried that there is a direct and tangible threat to the safety and health of children, as this is a section of the populace that cannot get the vaccine. Having said that, it is unclear how many of the infants actually got sick, according to statistics in the Health Ministry, as most of the infants simply tested positive with no symptoms.

It is for this reason that the Health Ministry is unsure of whether it is worth taking the risk of opening schools back up for young children and infants, or if it is taking too much of a risk with this population.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)