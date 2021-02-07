TRI-STATE SUNDAY STORM: 3-6 Inches On Snow Expected On Sunday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Sunday as a quick-moving system will deposit three to six inches of snow for most of the Tri-State area, with shoveling and plowing likely necessary.

Expect increasing cloudiness Saturday night with a bit of snow arriving toward daybreak south and west of New York City.

Sunday will be breezy with snow at varying rates, tapering off by late in the afternoon.

The latest forecast calls for three to five inches in and around the city, especially in areas south and east. The Jersey Shore and eastern Long Island, which saw the lowest snow totals during the nor’easter, could see the highest snowfall Sunday, with current estimates of snowfall between five and eight inches. Inland areas north and west of the city will get the least, less than three inches.

New York City’s sanitation department triggered a snow alert Saturday based on snow projections, resulting in the suspensions of outdoor street dining and alternate side parking; sidewalk dining remains open. The city says it hopes to resume outdoor dining operations by Monday. The alternate side parking suspension lasts through Friday, Feb. 12 to facilitate snow removal efforts and holidays.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)