Chareidi Death Rate In Israel 3.5 Times Greater Than General Sector

One out of 100 Chareidim over 60 in Israel have died of the coronavirus, Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist at Weizmann Institute, told Israel’s coronavirus cabinet on Monday.

The number is staggering in comparison to the general population in Israel, in which one in 350 people over 60 have died of the coronavirus. In the Arab sector, one out of every 140 people over age 60 died of the coronavirus.

“If the infection rate in the general sector was similar to the rate in the Chareidi sector, there would have been a possible 7,600 additional fatalities in the over 60 age group,” Segal said.

Segal added that 93% of coronavirus fatalities in Israel occurred in the above 60 age group.

