NEW: El Al Announces Additional Emergency Flights To Israel And NYC; U.S. Lodges Complaint Over Exclusivity

Chaim V’Chessed has been incessantly lobbying for additional emergency flights between Israel and the United States, and have just informed YWN that El Al will operate more emergency flights to and from the USA.

They will operate a total of six flights between TLV and JFK.

El Al is set to operate a number of flights from Ben Gurion Airport on Feb 13, Feb 15, and Feb 18th.

Flights from New York to Tel Aviv are scheduled for Feb 15 & 17th, taking off at 12 noon from JFK Airport & Feb 20 at 11pm EST.

TICKETS FOR THIS FLIGHT SHOULD BE AVAILABLE BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. TO PURCHASE A TICKET CONTACT A TRAVEL AGENT OR TRY EL AL’S WHATSAPP AT: +972 3-977-1111. Enter code 15684.

Book fast, as earlier flights were sold out within hours.

Meanwhile the United States DOT has filed a complaint to the Israel Foreign Ministry, questioning why only El EL was given authorization for the emergency flights, while no other airlines are permitted to fly.

US-based airlines Delta and United – along with every carrier other than El Al – have not been permitted to operate flights between America and Israel.

The United States claims this is violating the aviation agreement between Israel and the United States.