Important Message From L.A. Rabbonim: Don’t Come From Out Of Town Collecting This Purim

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

As Purim approaches we all turn our eyes to Hakadosh Baruch Hu to protect us and deliver us from all illness and distress.

In past years the Los Angeles community has welcomed and responded generously to the numerous groups of yeshiva bachurim soliciting funds on behalf of their worthy institutions.

This year’s Purim needs to be different. The still severe health concerns in combination with the potential for Chilul Hashem require that we firmly urge that groups not be sent to our community this year. This includes bachurim whose families live in Los Angeles and are home for Purim.

We strongly encourage the members of our local community to maintain and where possible increase their support of mosdos of Torah and Chesed, and are mispallel that in the Zchus of our assistance and caring for one another this Purim will bring אורה ושמחה וששון ויקר.

Rabbi Gershon Bess
Kehilas Yaakov

Rabbi Asher Brander
LINK Kollel

Rabbi Avorhom Czapnik
Jewish Learning Exchange

Rabbi Dovid Edelstein
Bais Tefilo

Rabbi Shlomo Einhorn
Kehilat Yavneh

Rabbi Shmuel Einhorn
Zichron Moshe

Rabbi Shmuel Fasman
Kollel Los Angeles

Rabbi Sholom Ginsberg
Kehilas Yitzchok

Rabbi Boruch Y. Gradon
Kollel Merkaz HaTorah

Rabbi Eliezer Gross
Yeshiva Gedolah

Rabbi Yochanan Henig
Kollel Yechiel Yehuda

Rabbi Moshe Kesselman
Shaarei Tefilo

Rabbi Yakov Krause
Young Israel Hancock Park

Rabbi Nechemia Langer
Shaarei Torah

Rabbi Shimon Raichik
Bais Levi Yitzchok

Rabbi Dovid Revah
Adas Torah

Rabbi Jonathan Rosenberg
Shaarei Tzedek

Rabbi Chaim Boruch Rubin
Etz Chaim

Rabbi Avorhom Stulberger
Valley Torah

Rabbi Yitzchok Summers
Anshe Emes

Rabbi Elchonon Tauber
Bais Yehuda

Rabbi Sholom Tendler
Mesivta Birchas Yitzchok

Rabbi Avrohom Union
Av Bais Din – RCC

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)