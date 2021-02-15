Important Message From L.A. Rabbonim: Don’t Come From Out Of Town Collecting This Purim

As Purim approaches we all turn our eyes to Hakadosh Baruch Hu to protect us and deliver us from all illness and distress.

In past years the Los Angeles community has welcomed and responded generously to the numerous groups of yeshiva bachurim soliciting funds on behalf of their worthy institutions.

This year’s Purim needs to be different. The still severe health concerns in combination with the potential for Chilul Hashem require that we firmly urge that groups not be sent to our community this year. This includes bachurim whose families live in Los Angeles and are home for Purim.

We strongly encourage the members of our local community to maintain and where possible increase their support of mosdos of Torah and Chesed, and are mispallel that in the Zchus of our assistance and caring for one another this Purim will bring אורה ושמחה וששון ויקר.

Rabbi Gershon Bess

Kehilas Yaakov

Rabbi Asher Brander

LINK Kollel

Rabbi Avorhom Czapnik

Jewish Learning Exchange

Rabbi Dovid Edelstein

Bais Tefilo

Rabbi Shlomo Einhorn

Kehilat Yavneh

Rabbi Shmuel Einhorn

Zichron Moshe

Rabbi Shmuel Fasman

Kollel Los Angeles

Rabbi Sholom Ginsberg

Kehilas Yitzchok

Rabbi Boruch Y. Gradon

Kollel Merkaz HaTorah

Rabbi Eliezer Gross

Yeshiva Gedolah

Rabbi Yochanan Henig

Kollel Yechiel Yehuda

Rabbi Moshe Kesselman

Shaarei Tefilo

Rabbi Yakov Krause

Young Israel Hancock Park

Rabbi Nechemia Langer

Shaarei Torah

Rabbi Shimon Raichik

Bais Levi Yitzchok

Rabbi Dovid Revah

Adas Torah

Rabbi Jonathan Rosenberg

Shaarei Tzedek

Rabbi Chaim Boruch Rubin

Etz Chaim

Rabbi Avorhom Stulberger

Valley Torah

Rabbi Yitzchok Summers

Anshe Emes

Rabbi Elchonon Tauber

Bais Yehuda

Rabbi Sholom Tendler

Mesivta Birchas Yitzchok

Rabbi Avrohom Union

Av Bais Din – RCC

