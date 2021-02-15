Important Message From L.A. Rabbonim: Don’t Come From Out Of Town Collecting This Purim

As Purim approaches we all turn our eyes to Hakadosh Baruch Hu to protect us and deliver us from all illness and distress.
In past years the Los Angeles community has welcomed and responded generously to the numerous groups of yeshiva bachurim soliciting funds on behalf of their worthy institutions.
This year’s Purim needs to be different. The still severe health concerns in combination with the potential for Chilul Hashem require that we firmly urge that groups not be sent to our community this year. This includes bachurim whose families live in Los Angeles and are home for Purim.
We strongly encourage the members of our local community to maintain and where possible increase their support of mosdos of Torah and Chesed, and are mispallel that in the Zchus of our assistance and caring for one another this Purim will bring אורה ושמחה וששון ויקר.
