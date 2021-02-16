WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. Reveals What’s Next For His Father

Donald Trump Jr. reacted to former President Trump’s acquittal and media bias during the trial on Fox News’ ‘Hannity’ Monday night.

Don Jr. also explained what his father plans to do next politicly.

“He’s gonna keep pushing that ‘America First’ agenda, fighting for the American worker,” Trump Jr. said. He’s gonna be pushing for candidates who will do that. Not the random, establishment guys that have sat there for years, done absolutely nothing…”

“We are going to continue doing to conservatism what my father has done…Bring it from the dead back into real life.”

Watch the full interview below.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)