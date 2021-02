Please say Tehillim for Hagaon HaRav Dovid Cohen Shlita, one of the leading Poskei Hador.

HaRav Cohen was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, and is undergoing tests.

HaRav Cohen is the Rov of Gevul Yaavetz in Flatbush, and Paskens hundreds of Shailos each week, as people call his home from all parts of the globe seeking his P’sakim. He is the Mechaber of many, many Seforim.

His name for Tehillim is Dovid ben Esther Malka.

