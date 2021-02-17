MORE SNOW: Winter Storm Watch Issued For NYC Ahead Of 6-10 Inches Of Snow Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for New York City ahead of 6 to 12 inches of snow arriving Thursday.

It starts off cold Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and RealFeels in the teens in the morning. The high will reach 32 by afternoon. Clouds increase in the evening before snow arrives from the southwest overnight.

Snow is slated to start falling on the five boroughs during the Thursday morning commute and continue throughout the day before changing over to sleet and rain by Thursday night, according to AccuWeather. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for New York City from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The city and inland suburbs will see anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow, while coastal areas should get 3 to 6 inches of accumulation. Parts of northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley could see upwards of 10 inches.

Temperatures will rise from the 20s Thursday afternoon to the low 30s at night. The wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain may continue to keep roads slippery and slushy into Friday morning.

The rain and slushy mix will taper off by Friday afternoon. The high will be 36.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)