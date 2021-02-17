BREAKING: Netanyahu Finally Speaks With President Biden

After almost a month in office, President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke tonight

The conversation lasted for approximately one hour.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office provided to YWN follows:

“The conversation was very warm and friendly and continued for approximately one hour.

The two leaders noted their longstanding personal connection and said that they would work together to continue strengthening the steadfast alliance between Israel and the US. US President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed the future advancement of the peace accords, the Iranian threat and regional challenges, and agreed to continue their dialogue.

“US President Biden commended Prime Minister Netanyahu on his leadership in the fight against the coronavirus; the two exchanged ideas on ways to deal with the pandemic.”

